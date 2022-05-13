DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: René
Nachname(n): Zahnd

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

DIC Asset AG


b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
12.00 EUR 47964.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
12.00 EUR 47964.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

11.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
Közzétételek - archívum