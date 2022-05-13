





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















13.05.2022 / 18:31









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Mr.

First name:

Jeffrey

Last name(s):

Rutherford



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated





b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

3.18 USD





2544.00 USD



3.245 USD





1298.00 USD



3.26 USD





1304.00 USD



3.29 USD





1974.00 USD



3.30 USD





14236.20 USD



3.43 USD





343.00 USD



3.44 USD





2490.56 USD



3.445 USD





1033.50 USD



3.45 USD





1110.90 USD



3.46 USD





1591.60 USD



3.47 USD





694.00 USD



3.48 USD





6695.52 USD



3.49 USD





4537.00 USD



3.495 USD





1398.00 USD



3.50 USD





8750.00 USD



3.4969 USD





139.876 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

3.402 USD





50140.156 USD







e) Date of the transaction

13/05/2022; UTC−4





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

NYSE

MIC:

XNYS



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























13.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



