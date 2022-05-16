DGAP-News: artnet AG: Artnet Publishes Quarterly Report, Showing Accelerated Revenue Growth
2022. május 15., vasárnap, 17:21
Artnet Publishes Quarterly Report, Showing Accelerated Revenue Growth
- 19% total revenue increase to 6.2 million USD in the first Quarter
- 111% revenue growth in Media Segment
- Artnet Price Database relaunch on schedule for late Q2 2022 release
New York/ Berlin, May 15, 2022: Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art, today published its Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2022. As reflected in the Statement, Artnet accelerated its growth, with total revenue increasing 19% to 6.2 Million USD. Operating Income for the first quarter of 2022 was -786k USD. The result is due to continued investment in product development as well as sales and marketing. “We’re following a growth strategy and this is reflected in the continued investment in product development as our team,” says Artnet’s CEO Jacob Pabst. Harnessing the unique synergies between the Company’s Media, Marketplace, and Data segments, Artnet is positioned to capture the nascent shift in purchasing behavior towards online transactions by providing a holistic online ecosystem for the global art market.
About Artnet
