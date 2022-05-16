DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Ad-hoc news: Change in S&P rating

Uniper SE: Ad-hoc news: Change in S&P rating


S&P Global Ratings has released a report on Uniper SE today containing a rating action to lower the company’s long-term credit rating by one notch from BBB to BBB-. The outlook on the rating is negative. This decision resolves the CreditWatch negative which Uniper had been placed on by S&P on 14 March 2022.



Further information can be found on Uniper’s website at Capital Structure and Ratings.




