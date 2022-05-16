DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Rating





Uniper SE: Ad-hoc news: Change in S&P rating





16-May-2022 / 19:22 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





S&P Global Ratings has released a report on Uniper SE today containing a rating action to lower the company’s long-term credit rating by one notch from BBB to BBB-. The outlook on the rating is negative. This decision resolves the CreditWatch negative which Uniper had been placed on by S&P on 14 March 2022.

Further information can be found on Uniper’s website at Capital Structure and Ratings.

Contact:Person making the notification:Dr. Sascha FehlemannSVP Corporate Legal AffairsContact for investors and analysts:Stefan JostExecutive Vice PresidentGroup Finance & Investor RelationsUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfTelefon +49 211 4579 8200Telefax +49 211 4579 2022Email ir@uniper.energyMedia contact:Georg OppermannSenior Vice PresidentExternal Communication & Sustainability CommunicationUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfTelefon +49 211 4579 5532Mobile +49 178 439 48 47press@uniper.energy