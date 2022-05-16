DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Ad-hoc Nachricht: Veränderung des S&P Ratings
2022. május 16., hétfő, 19:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Schlagwort(e): Rating
S&P Global Ratings hat heute einen Bericht über die Uniper SE veröffentlicht, in dem das langfristige Kreditrating des Unternehmens um eine Stufe von BBB auf BBB- herabgestuft wurde. Der Ausblick für das Rating ist negativ. Diese Entscheidung löst den “CreditWatch negativ” auf, mit dem S&P Unipers Rating am 14. März 2022 versehen hatte.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf unserer Webseite unter Kapitalstruktur und Ratings.
Kontakt:
Mitteilende Person:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
SVP Corporate Legal Affairs
Kontakt für Investoren und Analysten:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
E-Mail ir@uniper.energy
Pressekontakt:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 5532
Mobil +49 178 439 48 47
E-Mail press@uniper.energy
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Uniper SE
|Holzstraße 6
|40221 Düsseldorf
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 211 73275 0
|Fax:
|+49 211 4579 2022
|E-Mail:
|info@uniper.energy
|Internet:
|www.uniper.energy
|ISIN:
|DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
|WKN:
|UNSE01, UNSE1V
|Indizes:
|MDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1353747
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1353747 16.05.2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-