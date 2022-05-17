





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

TJ Capital Fund SICAF-RAIF



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Tom

Nachname(n):

Alzin

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG





b) LEI

529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A1TNUT7





b) Art des Geschäfts

Interessewahrende Kauforder zum kursschonenden Erwerb von bis zu 30.000 Aktien im Zeitraum vom 16. Mai 2022 bis 31. Mai 2022





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







e) Datum des Geschäfts

16.05.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



