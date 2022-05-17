DGAP-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: TJ Capital Fund SICAF-RAIF

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Tom
Nachname(n): Alzin
Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG


b) LEI

529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7


b) Art des Geschäfts

Interessewahrende Kauforder zum kursschonenden Erwerb von bis zu 30.000 Aktien im Zeitraum vom 16. Mai 2022 bis 31. Mai 2022


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


e) Datum des Geschäfts

16.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Börsenstrasse 1

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.dbag.de





 
