1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Marco

Last name(s):

Keul



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006464506





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

21.30 EUR





3195.00 EUR



21.35 EUR





1281.00 EUR



21.90 EUR





10950.00 EUR



21.35 EUR





1281.00 EUR



21.90 EUR





15987.00 EUR



22.80 EUR





11400.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

22.05 EUR





44094.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

16/05/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

XGAT



