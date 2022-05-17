



ENCAVIS AG discloses various advance information regarding this year's virtual AGM on May 19, 2022

















17.05.2022









Corporate News

Encavis AG discloses various advance information regarding this year’s virtual AGM on May 19, 2022





Hamburg, May 17, 2022 – The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) discloses various advance information regarding this year’s virtual Annual General Shareholders‘ Meeting (AGM) on May 19, 2022.





The Annual General Meeting of the Company will take place as planned on May 19, 2022, in the form of a virtual AGM without the physical presence of the shareholders. Encavis AG made use again of the exemptional law „PandemieG“ of the German Government regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic to protect the health of shareholders and employees and to slow down the chain of infection. The Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose again an increased dividend of EUR 0.30 per share (previous year EUR 0.28) to the Annual General Meeting. This will also be offered again as scrip dividend in shares or for cash distribution.

Encavis AG already disclosed yesterday the speeches of the Management Board on the website of the Company at Investor Relations / AGM / May 19th 2022 AGM / Management Board Reports to be viewed and to be downloaded, too:

https://www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/agm/

Further on all candidates to be elected new respectively again into the Supervisory Board of the Company will be presented in a short video to all shareholders with a personal message.

The Supervisory Board decided 2016 already to rejuvenate, to diversify and clearly to focus consistently on the technical competence of every single Member of the Supervisory Board in a step-by-step process. Mrs Christine Scheel enforced the Board since 2016, Dr Henning Kreke since 2017, Dr Marcus Schenk since 2019 and Dr Rolf Martin Schmitz since 2021.

This year Dr Liedtke, who accompanied the development of the Company for more than 20 years, as well as Mr Albert Büll, both major shareholders of the Company, will not candidate again for the Supervisory Board in favour of the independent candidate Mr Thorsten Testorp. Mr Alexander Stuhlmann, the long-standing Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee, will not candidate, too. Mrs Isabella Pfaller will candidate for the Supervisory Board in his place. His function as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board may be taken over by Dr Rolf Martin Schmitz.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Manfred Krüper, announced already, to take over the Chair of the Board for one year only. Following this year the successor should be elected from the middle of the Supervisory Board. Mr Albert Büll candidates for a re-election to the Supervisory Board of two years only, to equalize deliberately the planned change resp. the staggered election of new Members to the Supervisory Board – that‘s how Encavis AG paves the way for a staggered Board.



About ENCAVIS:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in eleven European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.2 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of 1.4 million tonnes of CO 2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com

Contact:

ENCAVIS AG



Jörg Peters



Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242



E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/encavis