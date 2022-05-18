



DGAP-News: Formycon AG





/ Key word(s): Regulatory Approval/Market launch













United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) grants Marketing Authorization for FYB201, Formycon"s Biosimilar for Lucentis®1 to be Commercialized by Teva as ONGAVIA®

















17.05.2022 / 15:20









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Press Release // May 17, 2022

United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) grants Marketing Authorization for FYB201, Formycon"s Biosimilar for Lucentis®1, to be Commercialized by Teva as ONGAVIA®

Munich – Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) and its license partner Bioeq AG (“Bioeq”) announce, that today the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted marketing authorization (MA) in the United Kingdom (“UK”) for FYB201, a biosimilar to Lucentis® (ranibizumab). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (“Teva”) will serve as the exclusive commercial partner and will market the biosimilar under the brand name ONGAVIA® throughout the UK.

Lucentis® is used in the treatment of age-related neovascular (wet) macular degeneration (nAMD) and other serious eye diseases like visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema (DME), proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR), visual impairment due to macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (branch RVO or central RVO) and visual impairment due to choroidal neovascularization (CNV). It inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which is responsible for the excessive formation of blood vessels in the retina.

The MHRA approval is based on a totality of evidence including analytical, clinical and manufacturing data. In a randomized, double-masked, parallel group, multicenter phase III study, the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of FYB201/ONGAVIA® was proven comparable to the reference drug Lucentis® (ranibizumab) in patients with age-related neovascular (wet) macular degeneration (nAMD).

Dr. Stefan Glombitza, COO of Formycon comments: “Retinal diseases are an increasing burden for patients worldwide. We are pleased to announce the approval of our Lucentis® biosimilar in UK, creating a treatment option for some of the most common and serious retinal diseases.”

The commercial launch of FYB201/ONGAVIA® in the UK by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ("Teva"), which has licensed the distribution rights from Bioeq under an exclusive strategic partnership, is expected to follow as soon as possible and targets to be the first available Biosimilar for Lucentis® in Europe.

1)Lucentis® is a registered trademark of Genentech Inc.



About Formycon:



Formycon (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has four biosimilars in development. Based on its extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of a COVID-19 drug FYB207.

About Bioeq:



Bioeq is a Swiss biopharmaceutical joint venture between the Polpharma Biologics Group and Formycon AG. Bioeq develops, licenses and commercializes biosimilars. www.bioeq.ch

About Teva:



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people’s lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic, biosimilar and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.



About Biosimilars:



Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection – and by 2020, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. Global sales of biosimilars are estimated to exceed $15 billion by 2020. By 2030, analysts estimate that this figure could rise to over $60 billion.

Contact:



Sabrina Müller



Senior Manager Corporate Communications and Investor Relations



Formycon AG



Fraunhoferstr. 15



82152 Martinsried/Planegg/Germany



phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149



fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110

Sabrina.Mueller@formycon.com // www.formycon.com



Disclaimer:



This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.