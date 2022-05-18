DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy comments on media reports

In light of recent media reports Siemens Energy AG confirms that management is considering a cash tender offer for all outstanding shares in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A. with the intention to delist. The outcome of this consideration is open. No decision has been made and there is no certainty that a transaction will materialize.







