DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: Siemens Energy comments on media reports
2022. május 18., szerda, 09:12
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Energy AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
In light of recent media reports Siemens Energy AG confirms that management is considering a cash tender offer for all outstanding shares in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A. with the intention to delist. The outcome of this consideration is open. No decision has been made and there is no certainty that a transaction will materialize.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Energy AG
|Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
|81739 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 636 25358
|Fax:
|+49 89 636 1325358
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@siemens-energy.com
|Internet:
|www.siemens-energy.com
|ISIN:
|DE000ENER6Y0
|WKN:
|ENER6Y
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1355079
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1355079 18-May-2022 CET/CEST
