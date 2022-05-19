DGAP-News: Q1 2022 Results: fashionette AG starts the year with +54.4% consolidated net revenue growth, highest average order value in 5 quarters and reconfirms guidance for 2022
2022. május 19., csütörtök, 07:30
Q1 2022 Results: fashionette AG starts the year with +54.4% consolidated net revenue growth, highest average order value in 5 quarters and reconfirms guidance for 2022
Dusseldorf, 19 May 2022. Today fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 / GSIN A2QEFA), published its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.
In Q1 2022 the fashionette group increased its active customers by 158 thousand to 984 thousand, translating into a +19.2% growth compared to the first quarter of 2021. Just on the fashionette platform, the number of new customers increased by +7.2%. In addition, the company recorded continued strong customer metrics, with an increase of +4.9% in average order value and number of orders by +4.9% year-on-year. fashionette reports a strong quarter in terms of net revenue, reaching EUR 36.2 million translating into +54.4% consolidated growth or +7.6% pro forma growth. Both, fashionette and Brandfield have contributed to this growth and delivered positive adjusted EBITDA margins for the first quarter of 2022, resulting in 0.6% EBITDA margin for the group.
WEBCAST
A webcast for analysts, institutional investors and press will be held at 10:00am (CEST) on Thursday, 19 May 2022. To register please email ir@fashionette.com. The slides (PDF) will be available ahead of the webcast. A replay of the audiocast will also be available at ir.fashionette.com.
Figures are unaudited, following IFRS standards. Adjusted EBITDA is excluding extraordinary costs and share-based compensation expenses. Rounding differences may occur.
To not miss any publications or news about fashionette AG, please register here for all Investor Relations mailings.
fashionette AG is a leading European data-driven e-commerce group for premium and luxury fashion accessories. With its online platforms fashionette.com and brandfield.com, the fashionette group offers not only inspiration, but a curated assortment of premium and luxury handbags, shoes, small leather goods, sunglasses, watches, jewelry and beauty products from more than 300 brands, including own brands. Reinforcing more than ten years of fashion accessory experience, fashionette AG developed a compelling proprietary IT and data platform using cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence to make personalized online shopping of premium and luxury fashion accessories available to all women in Europe. For more information about fashionette AG, please visit corporate.fashionette.com or the online platforms www.fashionette.com and www.brandfield.com.
Investor Relations
Public Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fashionette AG
|Lierenfelder Straße 45
|40231 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@fashionette.com
|Internet:
|corporate.fashionette.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1356107
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1356107 19.05.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-