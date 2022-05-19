DGAP-News: ACCENTRO: Sales Volume Once Again at a High Level
2022. május 19., csütörtök, 08:30
ACCENTRO: Sales Volume Once Again at a High Level
Notwithstanding the current market conditions, Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, is confident for the full year 2022: “Interest in residential real estate remains high. Despite the rising construction interest rates, we therefore managed to achieve the second-best first quarter in terms of sales volume. This means that our expectations were met. With our strong sales pipeline, which in the individual privatisation business alone comprised a sales volume of around EUR 330 million per end of March 2022, the increased rental portfolio as well as our service business and the partnership with ImmoScout24, our business model offers significant growth potential.”
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential property investor and Germany’s market leader in housing privatisations. Its real estate portfolio consisted of around 4,900 units as of 31 December 2021. In addition to Berlin, regional focal points include eastern German cities and conurbations, as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metro region. The business activity of ACCENTRO comprises three core divisions. This includes the tenant-oriented sale of apartments to private owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors as well as the sale of property portfolios to institutional investors, the development and management of its own property portfolio and services for third parties. The shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG are listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.de
Thomas Eisenlohr
Christian Dose
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@accentro.ag
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KFKB3
|WKN:
|A0KFKB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1356145
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1356145 19.05.2022
