  • Sales development in the first quarter 2022 in line with expectations

  • Notarised sales volume of EUR 27.3 million


Berlin, 19 May 2022 – ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, residential real estate investor and Germany’s leading housing privatisation company, achieved the second-best result in the company"s history in the first quarter of a financial year in terms of sales volume in the first quarter of 2022, despite the challenging market environment. The notarised sales volume, with 86 units sold, equalled EUR 27.3 million.



Notwithstanding the current market conditions, Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, is confident for the full year 2022: “Interest in residential real estate remains high. Despite the rising construction interest rates, we therefore managed to achieve the second-best first quarter in terms of sales volume. This means that our expectations were met. With our strong sales pipeline, which in the individual privatisation business alone comprised a sales volume of around EUR 330 million per end of March 2022, the increased rental portfolio as well as our service business and the partnership with ImmoScout24, our business model offers significant growth potential.”




About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG



ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential property investor and Germany’s market leader in housing privatisations. Its real estate portfolio consisted of around 4,900 units as of 31 December 2021. In addition to Berlin, regional focal points include eastern German cities and conurbations, as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metro region. The business activity of ACCENTRO comprises three core divisions. This includes the tenant-oriented sale of apartments to private owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors as well as the sale of property portfolios to institutional investors, the development and management of its own property portfolio and services for third parties. The shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG are listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.de




Investor Relations Contact:



Thomas Eisenlohr

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstrasse 44/45

D-10625 Berlin

E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de

Tel. +49 (0)30 - 88 71 81 272




Press and Public Relations Contact:



Christian Dose

WMP EuroCom AG

Barckhausstrasse 1

D-60325 Frankfurt

E-mail: c.dose@wmp-ag.de

Tel. +49 (0)69 2475689491

Mobile: +49 173 6679900



 



 















