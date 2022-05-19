DGAP-AFR: Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 24, 2022

Address: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 24, 2022

Address: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html













Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG

Frankenstr. 2

46395 Bocholt

Germany
Internet: www.gigaset.com





 
