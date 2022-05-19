DGAP-AFR: Gigaset AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die Gigaset AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24.05.2022

Ort: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24.05.2022

Ort: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Gigaset AG

Frankenstr. 2

46395 Bocholt

Deutschland
Internet: www.gigaset.com





 
