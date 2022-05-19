DGAP-Adhoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the “Prospectus”)

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the “Prospectus”)


Amundi Physical Metals plc

(« Issuer »)



Release of the Base Prospectus (the “Prospectus”)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the “ETC”)

Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law



Dublin, May 19, 2022



The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 17 may 2022.



The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).



Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer"s registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.










Language: English
Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc

2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street

2 Dublin

Ireland
Phone: +33 (0)176338436
E-mail: liste.etf-dev@amundi.com
ISIN: FR0013416716
WKN: A2UJK0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam, Paris
EQS News ID: 1356897





 
