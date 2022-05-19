DGAP-Adhoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the “Prospectus”)
2022. május 19., csütörtök, 13:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Amundi Physical Metals plc
Release of the Base Prospectus (the “Prospectus”)
Dublin, May 19, 2022
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 17 may 2022.
The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).
Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer"s registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amundi Physical Metals plc
|2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street
|2 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+33 (0)176338436
|E-mail:
|liste.etf-dev@amundi.com
|ISIN:
|FR0013416716
|WKN:
|A2UJK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam, Paris
|EQS News ID:
|1356897
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1356897 19-May-2022 CET/CEST
