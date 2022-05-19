DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








19.05.2022 / 13:36




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Ulrike
Nachname(n): Krämer

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG


b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
47.924 EUR 47924.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
47.9240 EUR 47924.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

18.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)

04109 Leipzig

Deutschland
Internet: www.verbio.de





 
