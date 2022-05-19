DGAP-News: GK Software with very strong 1st quarter according to preliminary figures
2022. május 19., csütörtök, 13:33
GK Software SE started the fiscal year 2022 with a very strong first quarter. According to preliminary figures, revenue grew by 30.7 percent to 39.82 million euros. The reason for this increase was a continued strong demand for enhancements (extensions) of its cloud standard platforms as well as the conclusion of a very significant CLOUD4RETAIL contract.
The high attractiveness of the current solution portfolio and the company"s excellent customer relationships are also once again underlined by two independent studies. In a survey commissioned by "WELT" news channel, for example, GK was ranked number 1 by respondents in terms of customer satisfaction (source: https://www.gk-software.com/de/unternehmen/kunden#nr1). In a recent study by an international consulting firm on store solutions for the global food retail industry, GK also achieved the best ranking ahead of all competitors.
As a result, EBIT reached 8.12 million euros in the first quarter, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 20.4 percent. The Management Board therefore confirms its forecast for the current financial year. For 2022, this forecast includes a further increase in sales in line with the previous year"s development and an improvement in EBIT margin towards the medium-term target of 15 percent by the end of fiscal 2023.
Final Q1 results are expected to be released on May 27.
About GK Software SE
Further information about the company: www.gk-software.com
Contact:
Investor Relations
GK Software SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GK Software SE
|Waldstraße 7
|08261 Schöneck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15
|E-mail:
|info@gk-software.com
|Internet:
|www.gk-software.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007571424
|WKN:
|757142
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1356955
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1356955 19.05.2022
