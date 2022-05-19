DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG: Withdrawal of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the end of the next Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Withdrawal of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the end of the next Annual General Meeting
Cologne, 19 May 2022: The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bastei Lübbe AG, Mr Robert Stein, has informed the Executive Board today that he will prematurely resign from his office as a member of the Supervisory Board at the end of the next Annual General Meeting, which is expected to take place on September 14th, 2022, for personal reasons.
The proposal for the election of a new Supervisory Board member will be announced with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting at the latest.
Notifying person:
Barbara Fischer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bastei Lübbe AG
|Schanzenstraße 6 – 20
|51063 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|02 21 / 82 00 - 0
|Fax:
|02 21 / 82 00 - 1900
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@luebbe.de
|Internet:
|www.luebbe.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3YY0
|WKN:
|A1X3YY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1357261
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1357261 19-May-2022 CET/CEST
