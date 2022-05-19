DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG: Withdrawal of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the end of the next Annual General Meeting

Cologne, 19 May 2022: The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bastei Lübbe AG, Mr Robert Stein, has informed the Executive Board today that he will prematurely resign from his office as a member of the Supervisory Board at the end of the next Annual General Meeting, which is expected to take place on September 14th, 2022, for personal reasons.



The proposal for the election of a new Supervisory Board member will be announced with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting at the latest.



Notifying person:



Barbara Fischer

Head of Press and Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 221 / 82 00 28 50

E-Mail: barbara.fischer@luebbe.de










Language: English
Company: Bastei Lübbe AG

Schanzenstraße 6 – 20

51063 Köln

Germany
Phone: 02 21 / 82 00 - 0
Fax: 02 21 / 82 00 - 1900
E-mail: investorrelations@luebbe.de
Internet: www.luebbe.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3YY0
WKN: A1X3YY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1357261





 
