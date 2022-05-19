DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Personnel





Bastei Lübbe AG: Withdrawal of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the end of the next Annual General Meeting





19-May-2022 / 20:41 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Withdrawal of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the end of the next Annual General Meeting

Cologne, 19 May 2022: The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bastei Lübbe AG, Mr Robert Stein, has informed the Executive Board today that he will prematurely resign from his office as a member of the Supervisory Board at the end of the next Annual General Meeting, which is expected to take place on September 14th, 2022, for personal reasons.

The proposal for the election of a new Supervisory Board member will be announced with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting at the latest.

Notifying person:

Barbara Fischer



Head of Press and Public Relations



Phone: +49 (0) 221 / 82 00 28 50



E-Mail: barbara.fischer@luebbe.de