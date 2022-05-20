



Knaus Tabbert AG: Supervisory Board of Knaus Tabbert AG sets important personnel decisions at Executive Board level

















Knaus Tabbert continues successful work with CEO Wolfgang Speck until mid 2024- CFO Marc Hundsdorf will leave the company by the end of the year by mutual agreement- The Supervisory Board will nominate a woman as CFO and thus takes up the diversity requirements that will apply in the future; the search for a qualified candidate has already started

Jandelsbrunn, Germany. The Supervisory Board of Knaus Tabbert AG has made two important personnel decisions for the future development of the company. Thus Wolfgang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert since 2013, will continue his successful work and has signed a new contract with a term until 31 July 2024. At the same time, the Supervisory Board has decided to newly appoint a woman to the CFO position.

"We are very pleased to be able to continue the extremely successful cooperation with Wolfgang Speck in the years to come," says Dr. Esther Hackl, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Knaus Tabbert AG on behalf of the board. "With his entrepreneurial mindset, he has shaped Knaus Tabbert for almost a decade and led it on a clear growth path and to the stock exchange in 2020. Together we will continue on this path. The interest in leisure vehicles is unbroken and Wolfgang Speck"s expertise gives us the necessary stability to look forward, even in the current tense macroeconomic situation."

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board has decided to appoint a woman to the Executive Board of Knaus Tabbert AG. In doing so, it is taking up the diversity requirements that will apply in future for executive boards in listed and co-determined companies. After constructive dialogues with Marc Hundsdorf, CFO of Knaus Tabbert since 2017, it was mutually agreed to make his position available for a female successor by the end of the year at the latest.

"It is important for us to implement the requirements for the women"s quota that will apply to us in the future at an early stage, because we sense the value of diversity in our company on a daily basis. Nevertheless, this decision was not an easy one for us. On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the entire Executive Board, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Marc Hundsdorf for his excellent work over the past five years," says Dr. Esther Hackl. "During his term of tenure, Marc Hundsdorf has played a decisive role in shaping the positive development of the Knaus Tabbert Group. I would particularly like to highlight his central role in the successful IPO in 2020, which gave our company access to the capital market and strategically brought our company to a new level. We sincerely wish Marc Hundsdorf all the best for his professional and personal future."

The Supervisory Board has already begun the search for a qualified candidate to succeed Marc Hundsdorf as CFO.

