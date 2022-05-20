





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















20.05.2022 / 12:04









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Alexander

Nachname(n):

Selent



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

WashTec AG





b) LEI

391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007507501





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

46.55 EUR





2374.05 EUR



46.65 EUR





10626.20 EUR



46.70 EUR





9666.90 EUR



46.85 EUR





655.90 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

46.6661 EUR





23323.0500 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

19.05.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts

























20.05.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



