DGAP-DD: WashTec AG deutsch

2022. május 20., péntek, 12:06















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








20.05.2022 / 12:04




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Alexander
Nachname(n): Selent

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

WashTec AG


b) LEI

391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007507501


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen






















Preis(e) Volumen
46.55 EUR 2374.05 EUR
46.65 EUR 10626.20 EUR
46.70 EUR 9666.90 EUR
46.85 EUR 655.90 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
46.6661 EUR 23323.0500 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

19.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














20.05.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: WashTec AG

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.washtec.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



75243  20.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1357969&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum