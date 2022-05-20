DGAP-DD: WashTec AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








20.05.2022 / 12:04




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Selent

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

WashTec AG


b) LEI

391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007507501


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
46.55 EUR 2374.05 EUR
46.65 EUR 10626.20 EUR
46.70 EUR 9666.90 EUR
46.85 EUR 655.90 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
46.6661 EUR 23323.0500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

19/05/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: WashTec AG

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de





 
