Fußball-Bundesligist Borussia Dortmund und Trainer Marco Rose beenden ihre Zusammenarbeit. Dies ist das Ergebnis einer intensiven Saisonanalyse. Roses Co-Trainer Alexander Zickler und René Maric sowie Athletiktrainer Patrick Eibenberger werden künftig ebenfalls nicht mehr für den BVB tätig sein.



Borussia Dortmund wird in den kommenden Tagen Gespräche über die Zusammensetzung des künftigen Trainerteams führen.



Dortmund, den 20. Mai 2022



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Dr. Robin Steden



