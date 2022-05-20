DGAP-News: BVB and Marco Rose are ending their collaboration
2022. május 20., péntek, 12:42
Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and coach Marco Rose are ending their collaboration. This is the result of an intensive seasonal analysis. Rose"s assistant coaches Alexander Zickler and René Maric as well as athletics coach Patrick Eibenberger will also no longer work for BVB.
Borussia Dortmund will hold talks about the composition of the future coaching team in the coming days.
Dortmund, 20th May 2022
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
