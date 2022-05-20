DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG increases dividend again to EUR 0.30 per share

ENCAVIS AG increases dividend again to EUR 0.30 per share








ENCAVIS increases dividend again to EUR 0.30 per share;

Isabella Pfaller and Thorsten Testorp were newly elected to the Supervisory Board



Hamburg, May 20, 2022 - The Annual General Meeting of Encavis AG, the Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator listed in the SDAX (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV), resolved a further increase in the cash dividend to 0.30 euros (previous year: 0.28 euros) per no-par bearer share. This tenth consecutive increase in the dividend fulfills the dividend promise of a target dividend of 0.30 euros per share for financial 2021, given in 2017. For the ninth time in succession, shareholders can choose between receiving the cash dividend of 0.30 euros per no-par bearer share, subscribing to new shares at a ratio of 85:1 (for an arithmetical 85 existing shares, the shareholder receives one additional new share) at an arithmetical subscription price of 17.85 euros per share, or a combination of both options.
The payment of the cash dividend in the amount of 0.30 euros per dividend-bearing share is planned for June 23, 2022, and the entry of the new shares in the shareholders" securities accounts and the first trading day of the new shares are scheduled for June 30, 2022.



The two new and independent candidates Ms Isabella Pfaller, Graduate Mathematician, tax advisor, auditor and finally member of the Management Board (CFO) of Versicherungskammer Bayern as well as Thorsten Testorp, Graduate Economist and Managing Partner of B&L Real Estate GmbH were newly elected to the Supervisory Board. The Management Board and Supervisory Board expressed special thanks to the previous Supervisory Board members, Mr Alexander Stuhlmann, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee and Dr Cornelius Liedtke for their always trustful and highly committed support to the Company as well as for their personal commitment and long-term constructive input to the Supervisory Board of Encavis AG.



"We are pleased that our shareholders have once again shown a high level of interest in our Encavis AG Annual General Meeting in these turbulent times and have expressed their confidence in us with their approval of all items on the agenda," Dr Manfred Krüper, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, welcomed the benevolent interest shown by investors in the once again virtual Encavis AG Annual General Meeting.



About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in eleven European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.2 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to a CO2 avoidance of 1.4 million tonnes p.a. in total. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.



ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.



Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com




