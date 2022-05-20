DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo convenes Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
2022. május 20., péntek, 17:45
Allterco JSCo convenes Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Further information can be found at: https://allterco.com/en/for-investors/general-meeting-of-the-shareholder/year-2022/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|1358213
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1358213 20.05.2022
