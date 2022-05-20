



Sofia / Munich, 20 May 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, convenes its Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders. The GMS will take place on 27 June 2022 at 15.00 EEST / 12.00 UTC in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Further information can be found at: https://allterco.com/en/for-investors/general-meeting-of-the-shareholder/year-2022/



About Allterco

Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China and USA and Germany. Allterco"s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.



