Allterco JSCo beruft ordentliche Hauptversammlung ein





Sofia / München, 20. Mai 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), ein Anbieter von IoT- und Smart-Home-Lösungen mit Sitz in Sofia, Bulgarien, beruft ihre ordentliche Hauptversammlung der Aktionäre ein. Die Hauptversammlung wird am 27. Juni 2022 um 15.00 Uhr MESZ / 12.00 Uhr UTC in Sofia, Bulgarien, stattfinden.

Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: https://allterco.com/en/for-investors/general-meeting-of-the-shareholder/year-2022



Über Allterco



Die Allterco JSCo ist eine Technologie-Holding, die für Innovation durch die Entwicklung, Herstellung und den Vertrieb von hochwertigen IoT-Produkten steht. Das Herzstück der Entwicklung sind dabei stets die Endverbraucher und ihre Bedürfnisse. Allterco wurde in Bulgarien gegründet und arbeitet mit einem Team junger, talentierter Entwickler, die sich der Herstellung wettbewerbsfähiger und benutzerfreundlicher Produkte verschrieben haben. Die Gruppe besteht aus 5 Tochterunternehmen und hat Niederlassungen in Bulgarien, China und den USA und Deutschland. Die Produkte von Allterco haben bereits über 100 Märkte erobert. Seit Dezember 2016 ist Allterco an der bulgarischen Wertpapierbörse gelistet. An der Frankfurter Börse notiert die Gesellschaft seit November 2021 unter der WKN A2DGX9, der ISIN BG1100003166 und dem Ticker A4L.



Ansprechpartner Investor Relations



CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH



Sven Pauly



Telefon: +49 89 125 09 0331



E-Mail: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de