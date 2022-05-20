The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on May 18, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 12 may 2022



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

795.382,00

795.374,05

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

323.592,00

323.592,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

679.273,00

679.266,21

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

22.456,00

22.456,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

4.985,00

4.984,95

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

42,00

42,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Swap

210.627,00

210.627,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

33.186,00

33.185,67

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Warrant

41.026,00

41.026,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

In cash

Ordinary share

16.092,00

16.091,84

Real

Real

Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

3.667,00

3.666,96

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

34.946,00

34.945,65

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Call-option

10.700,00

10.700,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

26.853,00

26.852,73

Real

Real

Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

520.202,00

520.202,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,85 %

0,00%

0,00%

0,04%

2,82%

Voting rights

2,85 %

0,00%

0,00%

0,04%

2,82%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has



been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=124600