DGAP-DD: Viscom AG english

2022. május 21., szombat, 17:59















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








21.05.2022 / 17:57




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Krippner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Viscom AG


b) LEI

391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007846867


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
10.2500 EUR 5125.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
10.2500 EUR 5125.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

19/05/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA














21.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Viscom AG

Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15

30455 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



75281  21.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1358303&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum