DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Financing/Corporate Action





Leoni AG: Refinancing concept currently being constructively discussed with key financing partners provides for possible equity component





22-May-2022 / 15:13 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Refinancing concept currently being constructively discussed with key financing partners provides for possible equity component





Nuremberg, 22 May 2022 – Leoni AG, Nuremberg (ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888), is in constructive, advanced talks with key financing partners on the further financing of the LEONI group through the extension and amendment of existing credit lines beyond 2022 (Refinancing Concept). One component of the Refinancing Concept discussed is an equity component, which may consist of the issuance of new shares from authorised capital or the issuance of a convertible bond. This issuance would aim to raise proceeds of up to approximately EUR 50 million.

Scope and specific structure of the equity component are still subject of discussions and have not yet been determined. It is also possible that the equity component could ultimately be waived.





Contact Press



Gregor le Claire



Corporate Public & Media Relations



Phone +49 911 2023-226



E-mail gregor.leClaire@leoni.com



Contact Investor Relations



Rolf Becker



Senior Manager Investor Relations



Phone +49 911 2023-134



E-mail rolf.becker@leoni.com