1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Klenk

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Krones AG


b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006335003


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
81.25 EUR 37700 EUR
81.25 EUR 11050 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
81.25 EUR 48750 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

20/05/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETR
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Krones AG

Böhmerwaldstraße 5

93073 Neutraubling

Germany
Internet: www.krones.com





 
