





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















23.05.2022 / 09:24









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Christoph

Last name(s):

Klenk



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Krones AG





b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006335003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

81.25 EUR





37700 EUR



81.25 EUR





11050 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

81.25 EUR





48750 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

20/05/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETR

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























23.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



