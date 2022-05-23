DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

2022. május 23., hétfő, 09:39







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft


/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 27th Interim Reporting






Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information








23.05.2022 / 09:39



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 27th Interim Reporting


In the time period from 16 May 2022 until and including 22 May 2022, a number of 414,407 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
16/05/2022 91,004 114.17787
17/05/2022 75,655 116.52509
18/05/2022 85,931 115.13870
19/05/2022 89,486 110.97007
20/05/2022 72,331 115.94664

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 22 May 2022 amounts to 4,070,142 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 23 May 2022



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board















23.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1358693  23.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1358693&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum