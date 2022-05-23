Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback – 27th Interim Reporting





In the time period from 16 May 2022 until and including 22 May 2022, a number of 414,407 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price

16/05/2022

91,004

114.17787

17/05/2022

75,655

116.52509

18/05/2022

85,931

115.13870

19/05/2022

89,486

110.97007

20/05/2022

72,331

115.94664



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 22 May 2022 amounts to 4,070,142 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 23 May 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board