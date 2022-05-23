





Düsseldorf, 23. Mai 2022



Bericht des Vorstands



Nach den Herausforderungen des abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahres 2021 ist der bet-at-home.com AG Konzern durch die bisher ergriffenen Maßnahmen und Initiativen erfolgreich ins neue Jahr gestartet. Der Brutto-Wett- und Gamingertrag in den ersten drei Monaten des laufenden Geschäftsjahres beläuft sich auf 14,0 Mio. EUR und liegt damit innerhalb der Erwartungen an das Gesamtjahr 2022. Unsere Marke ist in attraktiven Kernmärkten mit hoher Kaufkraft hervorragend positioniert. Insbesondere in Deutschland erwarten wir in absehbarer Zeit ein rigoroses Vorgehen der zuständigen Behörden gegen nicht lizenzierte Anbieter. Neben der Stärkung unserer Marktposition in diesem für bet-at-home bedeutenden Kernmarkt, haben wir planmäßig Ende März 2022 den Antrag zur Erteilung einer nationalen Lizenz für Online-Sportwetten und Online-Gaming in den Niederlanden eingebracht. Von einer künftigen Lizenzerteilung in den Niederlanden und anderen Märkten erwarten wir uns weitere Rechtssicherheit in lizenzierten Märkten, zumal nationale Lizenzen in den EU-Mitgliedsländern weiterhin an Bedeutung gewinnen werden.







Ergebnisentwicklung im ersten Quartal 2022



Der Personalaufwand hat sich durch den im Dezember angekündigten Personalabbau im ersten Quartal 2022 im Vergleich zur Vorjahresvergleichsperiode um 0,6 Mio. EUR auf 4,4 Mio. EUR reduziert. Die Marketingaufwendungen liegen im ersten Quartal 2022 mit 3,5 Mio. EUR unter der Vorjahresvergleichsperiode. Der Marketingschwerpunkt des laufenden Geschäftsjahres wird auf den Werbemaßnahmen rund um die Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft in Katar im vierten Quartal 2022 liegen. Die sonstigen betrieblichen Aufwendungen im ersten Quartal 2022 belaufen sich auf 5,1 Mio. EUR.





Das EBITDA im ersten Quartal 2022 liegt bei -1,4 Mio. EUR.







Stabile Vermögens- und Kapitalstruktur



Das Konzerneigenkapital zum 31.03.2022 beläuft sich auf insgesamt 14,3 Mio. EUR (31.12.2021: 17,0 Mio. EUR). Der Stand der Zahlungsmittel und Zahlungsmitteläquivalente innerhalb des bet-at-home.com AG Konzerns beläuft sich zum 31.03.2022 auf insgesamt 42,1 Mio. EUR (31.12.2021: 42,0 Mio. EUR).







Ausblick auf das Geschäftsjahr 2022



Der Vorstand rechnet im Geschäftsjahr 2022 im bet-at-home.com AG Konzern unverändert mit einem Brutto-Wett- und Gamingertrag zwischen 50 Mio. EUR und 60 Mio. EUR. Für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 wird im bet-at-home.com AG Konzern weiterhin ein ausgeglichenes EBITDA zwischen -2 Mio. EUR und 2 Mio. EUR erwartet.



Etwaige Entkonsolidierungseffekte der maltesischen bet-at-home.com Entertainment Ltd. sind dabei noch nicht berücksichtigt.







Konzernquartalsmitteilung über das erste Quartal 2022



Die detaillierte Konzernquartalsmitteilung steht auf der Investor Relations Website der Gesellschaft unter https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download zum Download bereit.







Über bet-at-home



Der bet-at-home.com AG Konzern ist im Bereich Online-Sportwetten und Online-Gaming tätig. Mit knapp 5,6 Millionen registrierten Kunden zählt das an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse notierte Unternehmen zu den populärsten Glücksspielanbietern der Europäischen Union. bet-at-home verfügt über Gesellschaften in Deutschland, Österreich, Malta und Gibraltar. Über seine maltesischen Gesellschaften hält der Konzern Online-Sportwetten- und Online-Glücksspiellizenzen. Die Lizenzen berechtigten das Unternehmen jeweils zur Veranstaltung und zum Vertrieb von Online-Sportwetten und Online-Casinos. Seit 2009 ist die bet-at-home.com AG Teil der Betclic Everest SAS Group, einer führenden französischen Gruppe im Bereich Online-Sportwetten und Online-Gaming. bet-at-home ist für sämtliche Konzerngesellschaften in Deutschland, Österreich und Malta nach ISO/IEC 27001:2013 zertifiziert.







