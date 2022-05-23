



DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous













ZEAL receives licence to broker lotteries in Germany until 2029

















23.05.2022 / 14:48









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ZEAL receives licence to broker lotteries in Germany until 2029





(Hamburg, 23 May 2022) ZEAL Network SE has been granted a follow-up licence to broker lotteries in Germany for its subsidiary LOTTO24 AG. The responsible gambling authority has informed LOTTO24 today that the company may continue to broker lottery products nationwide beyond 30 June 2022 in accordance with the new State Gambling Treaty (GlüStV). The licence is valid for seven years and expires on 30 June 2029.

The licence is the first one under the new State Treaty on Gambling, which came into force on 1 July 2021. LOTTO24 AG"s previous licence, dated 26 July 2017, was extended until 30 June 2022 when the new GlüStV came into force.

"We are pleased about the trust of the federal states" explained Dr. Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL. "The licence duration of seven years underlines the company"s reliability under administrative law, which has already been proven for ten years."

The newly granted licence is already the second follow-up licence - after 2012 and 2017. The separate advertising licence required under the previous State Gambling Treaty is no longer necessary. The responsible gambling authority is the Lower Saxony Ministry of the Interior and Sport. On 1 January 2023, the responsibility will change to the new national gambling authority (Gemeinsame Glücksspielbehörde der Länder (GGL)) in Halle (Saale).

About ZEAL : ZEAL Network SE is the leading German provider of lotteries on the internet. Through the portals LOTTO24 and Tipp24 of the subsidiary LOTTO24, the company brokers customers" tickets to the state lottery companies and to charity lottery operators. The product range includes LOTTO 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, Eurojackpot, GlücksSpirale, lottery clubs, Keno, the Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, the Deutsche Traumhauslotterie and freiheit+.

Founded in Germany in 1999, ZEAL started out as a German lottery broker under the name Tipp24. In 2005, the company went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) as one of the most successful IPOs in Germany at the time. In 2019, ZEAL took over LOTTO24 AG.



Contact

Sebastian Blohm



Media Relations



T: +49 (0) 151 195 11 467

sebastian.blohm@zealnetwork.de