Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA


Edin Terzic becomes the new head coach of BVB








Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund has filled the vacant position of head coach internally: Edin Terzic (39), last year as BVB interim coach winner of the DFB-cup and most recently technical director, will train the professional squad from the coming season. Terzic will sign a contract tomorrow that is dated until June 30, 2025.



Dortmund, 23th May 2022



