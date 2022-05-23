DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Andreas Laabs wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender der LR Gruppe als Nachfolger für Andreas Friesch

Dr. Andreas Laabs wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender der LR Gruppe als Nachfolger für Andreas Friesch


Ahlen, 23. Mai 2022 – Die LR Global Holding GmbH ("Gesellschaft") als Emittentin der Anleihe (WKN: A3H3FM / ISIN: NO0010894850) informiert darüber, dass Dr. Andreas Laabs, derzeit CFO und COO der Gesellschaft, neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender der LR Health & Beauty SE und zugleich CEO der Gesellschaft wird. Der bisherige Vorstandsvorsitzende, Andreas Friesch, wird aus persönlichen Gründen im beiderseitigen Einvernehmen am 27. Mai 2022 sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender der LR Health & Beauty SE und Geschäftsführer/CEO der Gesellschaft niederlegen und aus der LR Gruppe ausscheiden.

 
IR Kontakt:

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Unter den Eichen 7 | Gebäude D

65195 Wiesbaden

Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66

E-Mail: burbach@cometis.de







Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: LR Global Holding GmbH

Kruppstr. 55

59227 Ahlen

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 238270600
E-Mail: info@lrworld.com
Internet: www.lrworld.com
ISIN: NO0010894850
WKN: A3H3FM
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt; Stockholm
