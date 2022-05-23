DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Andreas Laabs becomes new chairman of the management board of the LR Group as successor for Andreas Friesch

Dr. Andreas Laabs becomes new chairman of the management board of the LR Group as successor for Andreas Friesch


Ahlen, 23 May 2022 – LR Global Holding GmbH ("Company") as the issuer of the bonds (WKN: A3H3FM / ISIN: NO0010894850) informs about the fact that Dr. Andeas Laabs, currently CFO and COO of the Company, will become the new chairman of the management board of LR Health & Beauty SE as well as CEO of the Company. The current chairman of the management board, Andreas Friesch, will for personal reasons by mutual agreement resign as chairman of the management board of LR Health& Beauty SE as well as managing director/CEO of the Company and will leave the LR Group on 27 May 2022.

 
IR Contact:

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Unter den Eichen 7 | Building D

65195 Wiesbaden

Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66

E-Mail: burbach@cometis.de







Language: English
Company: LR Global Holding GmbH

Kruppstr. 55

59227 Ahlen

Germany
Phone: +49 238270600
E-mail: info@lrworld.com
Internet: www.lrworld.com
ISIN: NO0010894850
WKN: A3H3FM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Stockholm
