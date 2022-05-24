DGAP-DD: PSI Software AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








24.05.2022 / 11:56




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Karsten
Nachname(n): Trippel

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

PSI Software AG


b) LEI

529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
31.00 EUR 31000.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
31.0000 EUR 31000.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

24.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: PSI Software AG

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.psi.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



75339  24.05.2022 



