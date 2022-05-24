DGAP-DD: PSI Software AG english

24.05.2022 / 11:56




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Karsten
Last name(s): Trippel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PSI Software AG


b) LEI

529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
31.00 EUR 31000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
31.0000 EUR 31000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

24/05/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














24.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.psi.de





 
