DGAP-AFR: J.P. Morgan SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. május 24., kedd, 15:02







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: J.P. Morgan SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






J.P. Morgan SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








24.05.2022 / 15:02



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





J.P. Morgan SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 20, 2022

Address: https://www.jpmorgan.com/DE/en/disclosures


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 20, 2022

Address: https://www.jpmorgan.com/DE/en/disclosures













24.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




1360303  24.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1360303&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum