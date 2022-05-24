





GK Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 25, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 25, 2022



Address:

