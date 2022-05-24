DGAP-AFR: GK Software SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die GK Software SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.05.2022

Ort: https://investor.gk-software.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports?task=download&cid=927


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.05.2022

Ort: https://investor.gk-software.com/en/publications/financial-reports?task=download&cid=928













Unternehmen: GK Software SE

Waldstraße 7

08261 Schöneck

Deutschland
Internet: www.gk-software.com





 
