1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Udo
Nachname(n): Strehl
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

USU Software AG


b) LEI

391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen






















Preis(e) Volumen
19.95 EUR 2793.00 EUR
20.50 EUR 15580.00 EUR
20.50 EUR 4182.00 EUR
20.50 EUR 14473.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
20.4575 EUR 37028.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

19.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: USU Software AG

Spitalhof

71696 Möglingen

Deutschland
Internet: www.usu-software.de





 
