Ad-hoc Release

Updated guidance for financial year 2022



Hamburg, 24 May 2022. Against the background of recent developments, and pending release of results for Q1/2022, the management board of Nordex SE (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) concluded today to update its full-year guidance for 2022:

The company now expects to generate consolidated sales of EUR 5.2 to 5.7 billion (previously: EUR 5.4 to 6.0 billion) and to record an operating (EBITDA) margin of minus 4 to 0 percent (previously: plus 1.0 to 3.5 percent before any costs related to footprint reconfiguration and geopolitical events). Expectations for capital expenditure at around EUR 180 million and the working capital ratio of below minus 7 percent remain unchanged.

The updated guidance takes into account direct as well indirect effects expected as of today of the war in Ukraine and one-off expenses for reconfiguration in the production footprint. In addition, the updated guidance also includes anticipated effects from supply chain disruptions coming from China and extra costs and impacts on the company’s business in connection with the cyber security incident of 31 March 2022.

This assessment is based on the knowledge gained and impacts identified to date in the context of the preparation of the quarterly financial statements for Q1/2022. The report for the first quarter 2022 is expected to be published on 20 June 2022.

