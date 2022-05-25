



APONTIS PHARMA launches two new single pills - medium-term revenue potential of EUR 8.2 million

















25.05.2022 / 07:30









APONTIS PHARMA launches two new single pills - medium-term revenue potential of EUR 8.2 million

Medium-term revenue potential of Tonotec Lipid: EUR 5.0 million



Medium-term revenue potential of AmloAtor: EUR 3.2 million



Potential patient group of 750,000 people in total



Monheim am Rhein, 25 May 2022. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, is fully on track to meet its targets. Today, the Single Pill Company announces the launch of two of its compounds in the month of May. With the single pills Tonotec Lipid and AmloAtor, APONTIS PHARMA is addressing the large group of patients with high blood pressure and lipid metabolism disorders in Germany and has already been able to realize two of the at least three planned market launches in the financial year 2022. For the two single pills, this results in a total potential patient group of around 750,000 people. APONTIS PHARMA anticipates a medium-term revenue potential for Tonotec Lipid of EUR 5.0 million and for AmloAtor of EUR 3.2 million.

In Germany alone, the group of diagnosed hypertension patients comprises more than 22 million people. Many of these patients suffer from high cholesterol levels and a disorder of the lipid metabolism. It can be assumed that at least 750,000 patients are affected by both disorders together. High blood pressure and dyslipidemia alone increase the risk of consequences for the cardiovascular system. If both diseases occur simultaneously, the risk increases by a multiple. To achieve their therapeutic goals, these patients are dependent on a combination of different active ingredients, which means that they have to take a large number of individual medications. As the number of pills increases, so does the risk that they will not be taken reliably - which in turn increases the risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke. With the combination products Tonotec Lipid and AmloAtor, APONTIS PHARMA supports patients" therapy in a far more efficient way. Tonotec Lipid combines the active ingredients Ramipril, Amlodipine and Atorvastatin in a single pill. In the case of AmloAtor, it is Amlodipine and Atorvastatin.

The efficient mode of action of Single Pill therapy was scientifically confirmed by the "START" study and published in the peer-reviewed publications "Integrated Blood Pressure Control" and "Journal of Comparative Effectiveness Research", among others. In total, data from 59,336 patients were included in the evaluation of the "START" study, which showed, among other results, significantly higher treatment adherence, a lower number of GP visits and lower total costs per patient.

"We are pleased with these milestones achieved in two respects. On the one hand, we are getting much closer to our goal of at least three marketed compounds in the very first half of 2022. On the other hand, we are expanding our product pipeline and can offer the large and steadily growing number of hypertension patients a more effective and cost-saving therapy. Our task now is to consolidate this success in the coming weeks and months," says Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe"s leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.

