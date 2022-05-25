DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








25.05.2022 / 12:06




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Link

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE


b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)




















































Price(s) Volume(s)
9.828 EUR 29.48 EUR
9.83 EUR 2998.15 EUR
9.832 EUR 7216.69 EUR
9.834 EUR 18025.72 EUR
9.836 EUR 18737.58 EUR
9.838 EUR 22883.19 EUR
9.84 EUR 32885.28 EUR
9.842 EUR 26602.93 EUR
9.844 EUR 31668.15 EUR
9.846 EUR 35760.67 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
9.840392 EUR 196807.84 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

23/05/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
