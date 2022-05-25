DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Wolfgang
Nachname(n): Link

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE


b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000PSM7770


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen




















































Preis(e) Volumen
9.828 EUR 29.48 EUR
9.83 EUR 2998.15 EUR
9.832 EUR 7216.69 EUR
9.834 EUR 18025.72 EUR
9.836 EUR 18737.58 EUR
9.838 EUR 22883.19 EUR
9.84 EUR 32885.28 EUR
9.842 EUR 26602.93 EUR
9.844 EUR 31668.15 EUR
9.846 EUR 35760.67 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
9.840392 EUR 196807.84 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

23.05.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Deutschland
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



75367  25.05.2022 



