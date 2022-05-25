





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Wolfgang

Nachname(n):

Link



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE





b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000PSM7770





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

9.828 EUR





29.48 EUR



9.83 EUR





2998.15 EUR



9.832 EUR





7216.69 EUR



9.834 EUR





18025.72 EUR



9.836 EUR





18737.58 EUR



9.838 EUR





22883.19 EUR



9.84 EUR





32885.28 EUR



9.842 EUR





26602.93 EUR



9.844 EUR





31668.15 EUR



9.846 EUR





35760.67 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

9.840392 EUR





196807.84 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

23.05.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



