Annual General Meeting of Leifheit AG: Successful growth strategy enables stable dividend distribution

- Annual General Meeting approves dividend of € 1.05 per share

- All agenda items approved by a large majority





Nassau, 25 May 2022 – Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, successfully held its 2022 Annual General meeting today. To avoid health risks for shareholders, employees and the members of Group organs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was again held in virtual form, as was the case in the two previous years. At the event, 60.67% of the share capital was represented.

The Annual General Meeting approved all agenda items by a large majority, including the payment of a dividend of € 1.05 per eligible no-par-value bearer share for financial year 2021. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as auditor for the annual and consolidated financial statements 2022.

At the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Management reported in detail on the extraordinarily successful business development of the Leifheit Group in 2021. This was followed by an overview of the results for the first quarter of 2022, during which the Leifheit Group was able to achieve the second-highest quarterly turnover in the past 15 years on a like-for-like basis, despite a year-on-year decrease. Earnings in the first three months of 2022 were affected by the delayed impact of sales price increases and the significant rise in the price of raw materials and energy.

Henner Rinsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Leifheit AG, says: “Financial year 2021 saw us confirm the upward trend in turnover and earnings and build on our exceptionally good business performance from the previous year, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our initiatives within the scope of the Scaling up Success growth strategy were a major contributing factor to this success. In the current year, we are seeing ourselves confronted with an increasingly difficult market environment. The disruptions in the global supply chain have led to huge hikes in procurement prices, especially for commodities, freight and energy, negatively impacting the margins of the products sold. We will continue to manage this to the best of our abilities through strict cost and resource management. At the same time, we are continuing to execute our targeted TV advertising campaigns for the Leifheit and Soehnle brands. These campaigns will focus on our best sellers, such as the Regulus Aqua PowerVac cordless vacuum wiper, which finished top place in a product comparison by the consumer portal IMTEST.

The detailed voting results for the respective agenda items will be published soon on the website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/general-meeting.

About Leifheit



Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products – two of Germany’s best-known household brands – are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. The Leifheit Group employs some 1,100 people. More information on Leifheit is available online at www.leifheit-group.com, www.leifheit.de and www.soehnle.de.

Contact:



Leifheit AG



56377 Nassau



Germany



ir@leifheit.com



+49 2604 977218