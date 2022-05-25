DGAP-Adhoc: DIC proprietary holdings grow to c. EUR 4.5 billion
2022. május 25., szerda, 13:30
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Publication of inside information pursuant to article 17 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
DIC proprietary holdings grow to c. EUR 4.5 billion
Frankfurt am Main, 25 May 2022.
DIC Asset AG (“DIC”), ISIN: E000A1X3XX4, acknowledged today that VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), in which DIC holds a 60% majority interest, has announced a new market value of its real estate portfolio based on a provisional valuation. The market value of VIB’s real estate portfolio as measured by a renowned internationally active appraiser thereby increases to c. EUR 2.3 billion. With the full consolidation completed by 1 April 2022, this raises the value of DIC’s proprietary portfolio up to c. EUR 4.5 billion. DIC acquired the majority stake in VIB within the framework of a partial takeover bid as well as additional bilateral acquisitions over the past months. This has resulted in a weighted purchase price of EUR 51.08 per VIB share and a total consideration of c. EUR 850 million that is fully covered by VIB’s property values.
The Management Board of DIC
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment vehicles that return attractive dividend yields.
DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.
IR/PR Contact DIC Asset AG:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DIC Asset AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 20
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@dic-asset.de
|Internet:
|www.dic-asset.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Indices:
|S-DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1361355
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1361355 25-May-2022 CET/CEST
