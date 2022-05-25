DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Real Estate





DIC proprietary holdings grow to c. EUR 4.5 billion





25-May-2022 / 13:30 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to article 17 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

DIC proprietary holdings grow to c. EUR 4.5 billion

Frankfurt am Main, 25 May 2022.

DIC Asset AG (“DIC”), ISIN: E000A1X3XX4, acknowledged today that VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), in which DIC holds a 60% majority interest, has announced a new market value of its real estate portfolio based on a provisional valuation. The market value of VIB’s real estate portfolio as measured by a renowned internationally active appraiser thereby increases to c. EUR 2.3 billion. With the full consolidation completed by 1 April 2022, this raises the value of DIC’s proprietary portfolio up to c. EUR 4.5 billion. DIC acquired the majority stake in VIB within the framework of a partial takeover bid as well as additional bilateral acquisitions over the past months. This has resulted in a weighted purchase price of EUR 51.08 per VIB share and a total consideration of c. EUR 850 million that is fully covered by VIB’s property values.

The Management Board of DIC



