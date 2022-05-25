DGAP-Adhoc: Enapter AG: Entry of a strategic investor – Conclusion of an investment agreement and a cooperation agreement with Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey will acquire approximately 1.05 million Enapter shares at a price of EUR 19.00 per share within the framework of the current capital increase, thus investing a total amount of approximately EUR 20 million. Furthermore, Enapter and Johnson Matthey have agreed on a strategic cooperation in the field of catalysts and membrane development with a minimum term until 31 March 2026. During the term of the cooperation, the cooperation partners will share joint developments and grant a license to use each other"s proprietary developments after an exclusivity period of 36 months.
