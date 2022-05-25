DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch

25.05.2022 / 16:30




Vorname: Roland
Nachname(n): Nicklaus

Position: Vorstand



wallstreet:online AG


39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2GS609


Kauf


Preis(e) Volumen
16.54 EUR 3986.14 EUR


Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
16.54 EUR 3986.14 EUR


23.05.2022; UTC+2


Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: wallstreet:online AG

Ritterstraße 11

10969 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.ag





 
